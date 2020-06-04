Some of the most powerful anti-racism signs seen in the DC protests

Hundreds of protesters in D.C. marched in unity along the National Mall to condemn racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s life ended in the hands of former Minneapolis police officers. His death sparked protests throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Demonstrators in the nation’s capital joined forces to support the Black Lives Matter movement demanding social change, equality, and justice for Floyd and the many other Black men and women who died in the hands of police.

Their signs were an extension of their pleas to end racism. Below are a few of some of the most powerful anti-racism signs captured in the D.C. protests.

Signs read: "Black Lives Matter!!" and "Imagine I'm 63yo and I still need to march 4 this!! Black Lives Matter"

Sign reads: "Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting america"

Signs read: "MLK peacefully protested, they murdered MLK. Kaep kneeled peacefully, they fired him. Now we go Malcom X" and "Am I Next?" lastly "Prosecute KKKiller cops"

Sign reads "Police brutality = modern lynching"

Sign reads: "Silence benefits the oppressor"

Sign reads: "In my death people will understand what I was talking about. Tupac Shakur"

Sign reads: "If you've ever wondered what you'd do during slavery, the holocaust or civil rights moverment; you're doing it right now."