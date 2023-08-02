Some lanes reopen along George Washington Parkway as storm cleanup continues

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway reopened Tuesday afternoon after days of cleanup following heavy weekend storms.

Authorities reopened the lanes between spout run parkway and the capital beltway in Virginia

They were closed for almost two days as crews worked to clear more than 500 tons of trees and other debris following the storm.

The southbound lanes remain closed as cleanup continues.