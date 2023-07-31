Expand / Collapse search

Weekend storm cleanup continues Monday across DC region

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - The D.C. region is continuing to clean up Monday following weekend storms that downed trees, closed roadways, and brought power outages to the area.

The storms moved across parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia Saturday evening. Gusty winds knocked out power to more than 200,000 people.

In northwest D.C., authorities evacuated residents from an apartment building after a large tree fell onto the building.

In Virginia, authorities believe a man was killed after a tree crashed through his house in the Dumfries area.

Parts of the George Washington Parkway remained closed Monday due to fallen trees. The northbound lanes between Spout Run Parkway and VA-123, and the southbound lanes between the Beltway and Spout Run Parkway were blocked as crews worked to clear the debris.

Downed trees also closed portions of Canal Road between Foxhall Road and Reservoir Road.

Wet roadways slowed the commute Monday after overnight showers moved across the area.

