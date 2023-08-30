Rockville woman charged with attempted bribery of a public employee

A Rockville woman has been charged with obstruction of justice and bribery after she allegedly attempted to bribe a Montgomery County Child Welfare Services (CWS) employee.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Sawsan Al Hadidi. Accoring to police, Al Hadidi attempted to pay off an Assessment Social Worker, who was assigned to investigate claims of sexual abuse against a child, which had been initiated by Al Hadidi.

The CWS employee reported the incident on Wednesday, July 26. Authorities say Al Hadidi stated she had a gift for the investigator and presented a large amount of cash. The investigator refused the money and reported the incident.

A warrant was requested and Al Hadidi was issued a summons to appear in court.