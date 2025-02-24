Social Security risk: Signs someone might be stealing it

The Brief Social Security at risk: Indicators of potential theft Political focus: Social Security's future was a key issue in the 2024 election, affecting 72.5 million beneficiaries. Recent change: Acting commissioner Michelle King resigned over information access requests from the Department of Government Efficiency.



The future of Social Security is a key political issue that played a significant role in the 2024 election. Currently, approximately 72.5 million individuals, including retirees, disabled individuals, and children, receive Social Security benefits.

Earlier this month, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Michelle King, resigned from her position due to requests from the Department of Government Efficiency to access information on Social Security recipients, according to the Associated Press.

Given how integral your Social Security number is to your life, it's essential to keep it secure. Here are some signs that your Social Security number may have been compromised, along with tips to keep it secure, according to FOX News.

Here are some top indicators that your Social Security number may be in use by someone else:

Credit report and score changes: Unauthorized hard inquiries on your credit report may suggest that someone has attempted to open a credit card or another line of credit using your Social Security number.

Social security statement updates: Review your Social Security statement by creating an account on the official Social Security Administration website.

Unusual mailings or calls: Receiving strange or new mail or calls from debt collectors and junk mailers could indicate that someone has obtained your Social Security number and started opening accounts in your name.

Notices from the IRS or government agencies: Receiving notices about your Social Security number being used to file taxes or misuse of your health insurance are clear signs that your SSN may have been compromised.

Top ways to keep your Social Security number safe:

Sign up for a social security account: Create an account on the official Social Security Administration website if you haven’t already.

Keep your social security card safe: Store your Social Security number card in a secure location, such as a safe, bank safe, or a lockable filing cabinet.

Submit forms online: Whenever possible, submit forms online to reduce the risk of your SSN falling into the wrong hands.

Opt-out of inputting SSN: Your SSN is often requested on forms but is not always necessary. Avoid providing it when possible.

Protect against child identity theft: Open accounts for your children's Social Security numbers to claim them early and monitor any activity.

Secure sensitive documents: Encrypt and password-protect documents or folders containing sensitive information.

Remove personal information from the internet: Use data removal services to systematically erase your details from websites.

Get an IRS Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN): Obtain an IP PIN from the IRS to protect your tax returns from identity theft.

Recognize and report social security scams: Learn to identify Social Security-related scams and report them quickly online to the Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General. More information is available at www.ssa.gov/scams.

Steps to take if your Social Security number is compromised

Contact the Social Security Administration: Immediately call 1-800-772-1213 to place an electronic block on your SSN.

Freeze your credit with major credit bureaus: Contact the three main credit bureaus to freeze your credit and prevent unauthorized activity. Report any errors on your credit reports.

File reports with authorities: Report the issue to local authorities and the Federal Trade Commission.

Submit a social security fraud report: Report the fraud online or call the SSA's Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 to investigate any Social Security-related fraud.

Use identity theft protection services: These services can monitor your SSN, phone number, and email address, alerting you if they appear on the dark web or are used to open an account.