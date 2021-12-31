SoberRide offers safe rides on New Year’s Eve. Here's how you can find one.

Drivers celebrating New Year's Eve in the D.C. region can stay safe and out from behind the wheel with a free SoberRide.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program offers SoberRides from 10 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 to 4 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 as a way to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Here's how it works:

Drivers should check online at SoberRide.com beginning at 9 p.m. tonight for the SoberRide code.

Anyone 21 and older celebrating with alcohol can download Lyft to their phones, then enter the SoberRide code in the app's "Promo" sections to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.