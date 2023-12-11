Snow, rain in DC region creates messy commute, school delays Monday

It was a snowy, rainy mix across parts of the D.C. region early Monday morning.

The heavy rain from Sunday ended as a brief period of snow overnight.

Most of the snow that fell came overnight to areas north and west of the District.

Accumulations were mostly limited to grassy areas where a coating to about an inch was seen.

Drivers should use caution on the roadways and should allow extra time for the morning commute. Some streets and sidewalks will be slick during the morning hours.

The winter weather prompted many schools systems across the region to delay opening times. Here are the latest CLOSINGS & DELAYS for Monday, December 11, 2023.