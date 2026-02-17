Centreville explosion: Neighborhood remains evacuation zone; gas crews plan to purge line

The Brief A Centreville neighborhood remains evacuated as crews investigate a gas leak tied to Sunday’s explosion. Crews plan to purge a gas line Monday, briefly increasing the odor. Fifty‑one homes are evacuated as low‑level gas readings persist and the NTSB leads the probe.



A Fairfax County neighborhood remains an evacuation zone as crews work around the clock to repair a natural‑gas leak linked to a house explosion that rocked a Centreville community on Sunday.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says gas crews plan to purge a line on Monday, a step officials say will temporarily increase the smell of gas in the area, as the situation continues to evolve hour by hour.

Neighbors captured video of the blast at Quail Pond Court and Belle Plains Drive, showing flames and debris moments after the home exploded. Amazingly, the resident inside and a neighbor who helped pull him out suffered only minor injuries.

SKYFOX drone video shows a wide grassy utility corridor running through the Sequoia Farms neighborhood. Beneath it are natural‑gas transmission pipelines. Investigators say one of those lines is leaking, allowing gas to seep underground and into nearby homes. Crews are digging to pinpoint the exact source.

The backstory:

Fifty‑one homes have been evacuated as low‑level gas readings persist, Alnwick says. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials say the neighborhood remains safe, noting that gas levels inside homes have stayed far below explosive thresholds.

The explosion happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Washington Gas was already in the neighborhood investigating reports of a gas odor at the time, Alnwick said. Because the incident likely involves a transmission pipeline, the National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation.

County officials have set up a system to safely escort residents back into their homes to retrieve essential items. Authorities expect to release another update on Tuesday.

