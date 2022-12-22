Snow, rain mix expected Friday as DC braces for possible blast of winter weather

A blast of winter weather is moving into the D.C. region Thursday prompting some schools to cancel and delay classes as the country prepares for a storm system that could bring snow, freezing temperatures and travel disruptions to a large swath of the U.S. just days before Christmas.

The storm is bringing wintry mix conditions to areas north and west of the District early Thursday and is expected to continue for several hours into the morning before a transition to rain later this afternoon.

Futurecast snow total predictions for Friday, December 23

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says those areas to the north and west could see some light accumulations before the transition to rain. The immediate D.C. area is expected to see steady rain continue through the afternoon hours and during the evening commute.

The rain will move out overnight before temperatures plummet and more winter weather moves in Friday morning. Expect windy and incredibly cold conditions Friday morning and afternoon.

Barnes says it is possible that the immediate D.C. area will see some snow accumulation Friday with the possibility of up to an inch of snow in some places.

Friday's storm system could bring dangerous blizzard conditions to the Midwest and Great Lakes and is expected to cause a travel nightmare as travelers head to their holiday destinations. AAA predicts nearly 113 million people will travel this holiday season.

Forecasters say the 'bomb cyclone' will bring dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow and a flash freeze across a large part of the U.S.