Snow forecast: Winter Storm Watch issued for Maryland beaches with several inches possible

The Brief Winter Storm Watch issued for Maryland beaches this weekend. D.C. stays bitterly cold with sunshine but no snow. Weekend storm tracks south and east, brushing the region.



A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon as a coastal storm threatens Maryland’s beaches, the Eastern Shore and parts of Virginia.

Across the Washington, D.C. region, the bitter cold continues into early next week. Temperatures may climb into the mid‑30s by then, but won’t get much higher, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

Arctic high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Thursday. A few clouds are possible during the afternoon, but no snow is expected today, tonight or Friday.

The weekend storm will mainly affect areas to the south and east of the District, Barnes says. The system will track very close to our region, but models show it brushing past the immediate D.C. area Saturday night into Sunday. Barnes says snow chances for D.C. and areas north and west are close to zero this weekend.

Clouds will thicken Saturday as the storm strengthens over the Carolinas and transfers its energy to a coastal low. Barnes says the setup has all the ingredients for a major snowstorm here, but the system is expected to pivot and slide out to sea. Still, southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore could see accumulating snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday, according to the European model.

As the storm intensifies, strong winds could lead to beach erosion along the coast. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible in the immediate D.C. region Sunday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watches stretch from Georgia to southern Virginia as of Thursday. The alert now includes Virginia’s Tidewater region and Maryland’s beaches, where three to five inches of snow are expected in Ocean City from Saturday night into Sunday.

Could the storm shift farther north and pull parts of southern Maryland into the higher‑impact zone? It’s possible, Barnes says, and worth watching closely.

For now, however, the brunt of the storm is still expected to stay south and east of the D.C. metro area.

