Snow falls in western Maryland early Tuesday morning

Snow lovers were all smiles Tuesday morning as flakes fell across parts of western Maryland.

FOX 5's traffic cameras spotted accumulating snow across parts of Deep Creek Lake and other parts of Garret County.

Flakes could also be seen on the Maryland / West Virginia line along I-68.

The D.C. region can expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 38 degrees on Tuesday with the possibility of some snow flurries.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect snow in the short-term forecast - but are looking at a mostly mild December ahead.