Snow falls in parts of Maryland, West Virginia

Several inches of snow fell in parts of Maryland and West Virginia as a clipper system moved across the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

FOX 5 traffic cameras captured snowy roadways in Morgantown, West Virginia and in Deep Creek Lake in Maryland. Snow was also seen along Interstate 68 at the Maryland / West Virginia line.

Parts of Garrett County, where several inches of snow fell, was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Three inches of snow was reported in Oakland and in Accident.

Drivers in those area should be prepared for slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute.

In the D.C. metro area, scattered showers moved across the area overnight. A cold and blustery Wednesday is expected with temperatures in the low-40s. A mostly clear night ahead with lows near 30 degrees.