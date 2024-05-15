Outdoor and drive-in movies around DC, Maryland & Virginia

Summer is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to enjoy a drive-in or outdoor movie in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Here's everything you need to know.

The Movies on the Potomac series is an outdoor movie night at the National Harbor. The series runs from May 2 - September 29. Thursday nights feature date night movies at 7 p.m., Sunday nights feature family-friendly films at 6 p.m. Click here for the full movie list.

This pop-up experience is family-friendly and a community-based event. The drive-in movie series is produced by the minds behind Broccoli City Festival, and hosted by Events D.C. at historical RFK Campus Lot 5. Learn more about the series here.

The 2024 season provides children’s shows before each of the four movies, free for the public to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket and chairs, and kick back and enjoy the movie. Here is the full movie list.

The Bengies Drive-In Theatre offers at least one double feature night and always begins with the National Anthem. The season begins in early spring and ends in late fall. Click here to see the full movie list.