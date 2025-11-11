SNAP benefits: Supreme Court to weigh in on food aid

The Brief Supreme Court takes up SNAP benefits fight during government shutdown. Trump administration seeks to keep full payments frozen despite lower court orders. Millions relying on food aid face uncertainty as states issue uneven benefits.



The funding fight over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) continues Tuesday as the Supreme Court is expected to weigh in, even as Congress moves closer to reopening the government.

Court weighs food aid

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the Trump administration is asking justices to keep full SNAP payments frozen despite lower court orders to restore them.

About 42 million Americans rely on the program, and many are already struggling to put food on the table.

On Tuesday, the Court will decide whether the administration must restart full food aid payments or keep them on hold during the shutdown.

Lower courts ordered the benefits restored, but Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson paused that ruling.

Now it’s a patchwork: some states have issued full payments, others haven’t, leaving millions unsure when help will arrive.

Millions face uncertainty

With Congress moving to end the shutdown, today’s ruling could either bring clarity or prolong the confusion.

For families depending on SNAP, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Food banks say demand is surging as uncertainty drags on.

If the Court rules Tuesday, states will have to scramble to respond. If it delays a decision, that means more waiting, unless Congress acts first to end the shutdown and fully fund SNAP.