SNAP benefits at risk amid budget battles

A fight over SNAP benefits and health care subsidies shows little sign of compromise.

Lawmakers are facing two separate showdowns, both with major consequences. States have until Dec. 8 to turn over SNAP data or risk losing federal support. At the same time, health care subsidies expire at the end of the month with no agreement in sight.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it needs states to provide SNAP data, including names and immigration status, to prevent identify fraud. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says early data from states that complied show duplicate payments and benefits going to the deceased.

But 22 states and Washington, D.C., are suing, arguing the request is too broad and violates privacy rules. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the data collection, but the administration is renewing its push.

More than 42 million Americans rely on SNAP, receiving about $190 a month - just over $6 a day for food. Legal experts say the USDA may not even have the authority to withhold funding, setting up another court battle and potential funding cliff.

Meanwhile, Congress has only weeks left to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, and negotiations have stalled. Without action, millions could see sharp premium spikes starting Jan. 1.

Lawmakers say they want to avoid another shutdown, but for now, there is no clear path forward on either issue.