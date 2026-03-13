White House gate crash suspect told DC police God told him to do it, affidavit says

The Brief Court documents say the suspect who crashed a van into a White House gate told police God told him to do it. Authorities say the man drove through a secured entry gate at the White House complex. Christopher Cavanaugh now faces charges including destruction of property and unlawful entry.



The man accused of crashing a vehicle through a gate at the White House complex told officers he did it because "God was telling him to do it," according to newly filed court documents.

What we know:

According to charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court, the suspect is identified as Christopher Cavanaugh.

Police say the incident happened on March 11 near Taylor House at 721 Madison Place NW, an access point to the White House complex.

Officers observed a black Ford Edge with Ohio plates driving south on Vermont Avenue toward the gate. The vehicle then accelerated and drove through a secured entry gate marked with signs warning that the area was restricted, according to the affidavit.

The impact broke the gate off completely.

Police ordered the driver to show his hands before detaining him.

What they're saying:

The affidavit says Cavanaugh told officers he was "here to deliver a present to the President."

When investigators asked why he rammed the gate, Cavanaugh responded that God was telling him to do it, according to the court filing.

He also told officers that if he mailed the president the present, "we would destroy it," according to the affidavit.

Authorities later declared the vehicle safe after explosive ordnance disposal units responded.

Charges filed

Prosecutors charged Cavanaugh with:

Destruction of property related to the White House vehicle entry gate

Unlawful entry into restricted public property

Both charges stem from the March 11 incident at the White House complex.

The backstory:

As FOX 5 DC previously reported, the driver was taken into custody after a van drove through barricades outside the White House. Secret Service and police secured the area while authorities investigated.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat following the incident.

What's next:

The case will move forward in D.C. Superior Court, where prosecutors say the suspect faces charges related to damaging federal property and entering a restricted area.