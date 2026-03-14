Person found with stab and gunshot wounds in roadway in Silver Spring

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The Brief Police say a person was found with apparent stab and gunshot wounds in Silver Spring early Saturday. Officers located the victim in the roadway at Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue. Authorities say the extent of the injuries is unknown as the investigation continues.



Police say a person was found with apparent stab and gunshot wounds in the roadway early Saturday in Silver Spring.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue around 3:12 a.m.

Police say officers located a person in the roadway with apparent stab and gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

It is also unclear what led to the incident or whether any suspects have been identified.

What's next:

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation continues.