Person found with stab and gunshot wounds in roadway in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police say a person was found with apparent stab and gunshot wounds in the roadway early Saturday in Silver Spring.
What we know:
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue around 3:12 a.m.
Police say officers located a person in the roadway with apparent stab and gunshot wounds.
Authorities said the extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
It is also unclear what led to the incident or whether any suspects have been identified.
What's next:
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation continues.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.