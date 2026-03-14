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Person found with stab and gunshot wounds in roadway in Silver Spring

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Published  March 14, 2026 7:26am EDT
Silver Spring
FOX 5 DC
article

Montgomery County Police

The Brief

    • Police say a person was found with apparent stab and gunshot wounds in Silver Spring early Saturday.
    • Officers located the victim in the roadway at Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue.
    • Authorities say the extent of the injuries is unknown as the investigation continues.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police say a person was found with apparent stab and gunshot wounds in the roadway early Saturday in Silver Spring.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue around 3:12 a.m.

Police say officers located a person in the roadway with apparent stab and gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

It is also unclear what led to the incident or whether any suspects have been identified.

What's next:

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation continues.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Silver SpringCrime and Public Safety