Smoky haze from Canadian wildfires blankets region Thursday; Code Purple Air Quality Alert in DC

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has elevated Washington, D.C. to Code PURPLE Air Quality Alert Thursday and raised the Baltimore and northern Virginia areas to Code RED as a thick, hazardous haze blankets the Mid-Atlantic.

The smoke blotted out skylines and turned skies orange - turning the air acrid and triggering warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

AIR QUALITY ALERTS

A Code PURPLE Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday for Washington, D.C.

When the Air Quality Index is above 200 in your area (Code PURPLE or MAROON), all groups should stay indoors as much as possible. Those who must work outside should reduce work outside if possible, and if not, wear a mask (N95 or KN95 equivalent).

A Code RED Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday for the Baltimore City Metro, Maryland suburban DC region, Annapolis, Maryland Piedmont region, Northeast Maryland, and Northern Virginia areas.

A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of Southern Maryland, Winchester and the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, Hagerstown area, Western Maryland, and Maryland Eastern Shore.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

You can check the current air quality in your area online.

School Outdoor Activities

Stafford County Public Schools - all afternoon and evening activities through Friday will be moved inside or canceled.

Loudoun County Public Schools - outdoor activities canceled Thursday.

Prince William County Public Schools - field trips scheduled for Thursday canceled

Fairfax County Public Schools - all outdoor activities canceled

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - all outdoor activities canceled

Washington DC Public Schools - all outdoor activities will remain canceled

Airports in the Baltimore and D.C. areas could experience delays Thursday and will be monitoring the situation.

The National Zoo announced that it has closed Thursday due to poor air quality in DC region from Canadian wildfires

The Washington Commanders have moved practice indoors due to the air quality.

The smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia is sending plumes of fine particulate matter into the region and is expected to persist into the weekend.

Air quality alerts are triggered by a number of factors, including the detection of fine-particle pollution — known as "PM 2.5" — which can irritate the lungs.

More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping.

Here’s What You Can Do to Stay Safe:

It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report