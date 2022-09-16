Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum to open renovated west end October 14

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum will open its renovated west end on October 14.

The museum has been undergoing renovations since 2018 which include the redesigning all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces, a complete reconstruction of the building's exterior facing, and other repairs and improvements.

The exhibitions opening on October 14 are:

"America by Air"

"Destination Moon"

"Early Flight"

"Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery"

"Nation of Speed"

"One World Connected"

"Thomas W. Haas We All Fly"

"Wright Brothers and the Invention of the Aerial Age"

The exhibitions will feature hundreds of new artifacts – including a full-sized X-Wing Starfighter that appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The museum said classic artifacts will be featured in new settings – like the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that will be housed in a custom-designed display alongside Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit.

Free timed-entry passes will be required to enter. Those passes are available on the museum's website.