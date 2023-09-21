Smithsonian welcomes five new cheetah cubs born at Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute has welcomed five new cheetah cubs to the family!

The cubs were both on Sept. 12 to 8-year-old mom Echo. Echo is a second-time Mom. Her first litter of four cubs was born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Va. in 2020.

The zoo says the father of the cubs could be one or both of the male cheetahs in the enclosure: Asante and Flash.

The healthy cubs have been eating, playing, sleeping and snuggling in their den for over a week now, and the zoo is giving you a chance to watch. The Cheetah Cub Cam monitors the animals 24/7 and streams live from the SCBI.

The zoo says you may hear some interesting noises coming from the cubs: They chirp when they are looking for their mom, or when they are hungry or cold.