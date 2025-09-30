Smithsonian will stay open during government shutdown

The Brief The federal government could shut down in just a few hours if Congress doesn't reach a deal on a short-term funding bill. During a shutdown, all non-excepted government employees are required to be furloughed. The rest, keep working without pay. The Smithsonian announced that it will use money from past years to stay open until at least Monday, Oct. 6.



The federal government is just hours away from shutting down, but if that happens, one Washington, D.C., mainstay says it will stay open, at least for a while.

What we know:

The Smithsonian announced Tuesday evening that it will stay open in the event of a federal government shutdown.

On the Smithsonian website, the organization said it has money available from years prior to help stay open. The plan is for the Smithsonian to remain open until at least next Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

By the numbers:

According to the Smithsonian's own website, the institute's current appropriation from the federal government is about $1 billion.

Congressional appropriations, grants and contracts make up just under two-thirds of the Smithsonian's funding. The rest of the money comes from donations, profits from products like magazines and online stores, and other sources.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Congress will reach a deal by Tuesday night's midnight deadline, or how long a potential shutdown would last. The last federal government shutdown was in 2018 and 2019, during President Donald Trump's first term. That shutdown lasted 35 days, longer than any previous shutdown in U.S. history.