Smithsonian history preserved by volunteers amid Trump order

The Brief Volunteers are documenting Smithsonian exhibits amid fears of changes to historical narratives. Over 700 volunteers have joined the effort, capturing 25,000 images so far. The project aims to finish documentation by next Tuesday due to a potential federal shutdown.



Volunteers are racing against time to document exhibits at Smithsonian museums, driven by concerns over potential changes to how American history is presented.

Documentation efforts at the Smithsonian museums

Inspired by President Trump's call for a "fair" representation of history, volunteers have been capturing images of Smithsonian exhibits.

Jessica Dickinson Goodman, a project coordinator, said, "We have 20-plus amazing volunteers, each of whom have worked either solo or in pairs to take on a particular museum and try to document all of what it is in this moment."

The volunteers have already documented 45% of the exhibits, amassing 25,000 images in four weeks. The initiative is a response to fears that historical narratives might be altered under the current administration.

What they're saying:

Jim Millward, a Georgetown University professor of history, shared his perspective on the project, saying, "If you're only trying to give propaganda to the world, only trying to show a happy mask, that's actually a sign of lack of confidence."

Millward emphasized the importance of presenting a complete and truthful account of history.

In addition, Millward said, "Some of these efforts coming from the administration have actually been substituting strange views, substituting partisan ideas for expertise." This highlights the project's mission to ensure that museums continue to reflect accurate historical accounts.

The urgency of the project

With only half of the Smithsonian's exhibits documented, the team aims to complete their work by next Tuesday. This urgency is fueled by the possibility of a federal government shutdown, which could impede their progress.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how the federal government's actions might impact the Smithsonian museums and whether the project's documentation will be sufficient to preserve the current historical narratives.