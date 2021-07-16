Smithsonian to end reservation requirement for most museums

Beginning July 20, the Smithsonian will no longer require timed-entry passes to visit most of its museums.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say reservations will still be required at The National Museum of African American History and Culture and at the National Zoo. The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City will also still keep in place the timed-entry requirement.

ALL SMITHSONIAN MUSEUMS, NATIONAL ZOO, TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE AMID RISING COVID-19 CASES

The Smithsonian says museums on the National Mall will return to their pre-pandemic hours -- which for most museums is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ZOO, SEVERAL SMITHSONIAN MUSEUMS TO REOPEN

The National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Building will reopen on July 30. The Anacostia Community Museum will reopen on August 6, the Hirshhorn Museum on August 20 and the National Postal Museum on August 27.

Advertisement

The Smithsonian has posted its full reopening schedule as well as guidelines for visitors online.