Smithsonian to reopen several museums Friday as government reopens

Published  November 13, 2025 10:50am EST
The Brief

    • Several Smithsonian museums will reopen Friday as the government resumes after a 43‑day shutdown.
    • The American History, Air and Space and Udvar‑Hazy museums reopen Nov. 14.
    • All other museums and the National Zoo will reopen by Nov. 17.

WASHINGTON - Several Smithsonian museums will reopen Friday as the federal government resumes operations after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

What we know:

Officials said the National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will reopen November 14.

What's next:

All other museums, research centers and the National Zoo will reopen on a rolling basis by Monday, November 17, officials said.

President Donald Trump signed a funding bill Wednesday night, ending the 43‑day shutdown. The shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, stranded travelers at airports and sent long lines to food banks.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Smithsonian Institution and previous FOX 5 reporting.   

