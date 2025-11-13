Smithsonian to reopen several museums Friday as government reopens

The Brief Several Smithsonian museums will reopen Friday as the government resumes after a 43‑day shutdown. The American History, Air and Space and Udvar‑Hazy museums reopen Nov. 14. All other museums and the National Zoo will reopen by Nov. 17.



Several Smithsonian museums will reopen Friday as the federal government resumes operations after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

What we know:

Officials said the National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will reopen November 14.

What's next:

All other museums, research centers and the National Zoo will reopen on a rolling basis by Monday, November 17, officials said.

President Donald Trump signed a funding bill Wednesday night, ending the 43‑day shutdown. The shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, stranded travelers at airports and sent long lines to food banks.