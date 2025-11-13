Smithsonian to reopen several museums Friday as government reopens
WASHINGTON - Several Smithsonian museums will reopen Friday as the federal government resumes operations after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
What we know:
Officials said the National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will reopen November 14.
What's next:
All other museums, research centers and the National Zoo will reopen on a rolling basis by Monday, November 17, officials said.
President Donald Trump signed a funding bill Wednesday night, ending the 43‑day shutdown. The shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, stranded travelers at airports and sent long lines to food banks.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Smithsonian Institution and previous FOX 5 reporting.