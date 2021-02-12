Smashed windshield prompts Virginia State Police to issue warning about clearing snow

article

Virginia State Police are warning drivers to be sure to clear all of the snow off their cars before hitting the road.

Troopers were prompted to issue the warning after a large chunk of ice flew off a vehicle and smashed another car’s windshield.

They say the couple were able to pull over safely after the incident near the 1-95 and I-295 split in Henrico County Friday morning.

Considering the inclement weather’s impact on the roads, State Police say drivers already have a lot on their hands.

