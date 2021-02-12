Smashed windshield prompts Virginia State Police to issue warning about clearing snow
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are warning drivers to be sure to clear all of the snow off their cars before hitting the road.
Troopers were prompted to issue the warning after a large chunk of ice flew off a vehicle and smashed another car’s windshield.
They say the couple were able to pull over safely after the incident near the 1-95 and I-295 split in Henrico County Friday morning.
Considering the inclement weather’s impact on the roads, State Police say drivers already have a lot on their hands.
