Authorities are on the scene of a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Prince George's County.

The robbery was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Sherriff Road in Landover.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Smash-and-grab robbery suspected at a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh was on the scene where an extensive amount of damage was done to the store. Umeh says an ATM may have been stolen she was able to confirm that an ATM was stolen.

The store was not open at the time of the incident

No suspects are in custody at this time. No injuries were reported.