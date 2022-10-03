Expand / Collapse search

Smash-and-grab robbery suspect identified by Fairfax County Police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County

A string of smash-and-grab robberies has authorities in Fairfax County asking the public for help.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. 

PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

The incident occurred on Sept. 20, part of a string of smash-and-grab robberies in the area, at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield.

Police search for smash-and-grab bandits in Fairfax Co.

Jewelry store managers are speaking out about brazen smash-and-grab robberies at their Fairfax County stores. Police are still searching for the robbers linked to three smash-and-grabs in less than two weeks.

Police say two men, one of them armed with a handgun, used hammers to destroy cases before fleeing in a vehicle with stolen plates.

The first incident in this string of robberies was reported on Sept. 8 at the Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center where police say three men destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County

A second robbery happened on Sept. 18 when two men entered Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall where again display cases were destroyed and high-end watches were stolen.

Detectives have also released the video below of the robbery from Sept. 20.

Fairfax County Police release video of smash-and-grab robbery suspect

A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police.

Anyone with information about Marable's whereabouts or information about his case is asked to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by web