Smash-and-grab robbery suspect identified by Fairfax County Police

A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

The incident occurred on Sept. 20, part of a string of smash-and-grab robberies in the area, at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield.

Police say two men, one of them armed with a handgun, used hammers to destroy cases before fleeing in a vehicle with stolen plates.

The first incident in this string of robberies was reported on Sept. 8 at the Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center where police say three men destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County

A second robbery happened on Sept. 18 when two men entered Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall where again display cases were destroyed and high-end watches were stolen.

Detectives have also released the video below of the robbery from Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about Marable's whereabouts or information about his case is asked to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by web.