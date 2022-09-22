Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County

A string of smash-and-grab robberies has authorities in Fairfax County asking the public for help.

Police say the first was reported September 8 at the Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center where they say three men destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry.

A second robbery happened September 18 when two men entered Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall where again display cases were destroyed and high-end watches stolen.

Tysons Corner Center (Fairfax County Police Department)

Investigations believe the same three men were responsible for those two incidents. They say hammers were used to smash the cases and the suspects fled in stolen vehicles. In both incidents the men were wearing gloves and masks.

A third incident happened September 20 at Sonia's Jewelers & Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield. Police say two men, one of them armed with a handgun, used hammers to destroy cases before fleeing in a vehicle with stolen plates.

Images of the men police say were involved in the robberies have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800 (option 3.) Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Fair Oaks Mall (Fairfax County Police Department)