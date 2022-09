Police are searching for several men who ransacked a jewelry store in Tysons Corner Center Thursday afternoon.

Fairfax County Police said they received a call at 2:46 p.m for a robbery at the upscale mall. The suspects entered the store, smashed the glass fixtures, and took the jewelry.

At this time, the value of the items has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.