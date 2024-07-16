Small plane crashes into water in Easton, Maryland

Maryland officials are responding to a small plane crash in Easton.

According to Maryland State Police, a small plane crashed in the area of the 6800 block of Travelers Rest Circle in Easton. Talbot County Sheriff's Office and Talbot County Fire EMS are on the scene alongside Maryland State Police.

Officials say the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. There is no word on injuries at this time.

