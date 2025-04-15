'Slow down, arrive alive': New program in Virginia aims to slow down speeding drivers

The Brief A new campaign reminds Virginia drivers to "Slow Down, Arrive Alive." 300 bright yellow signs have been placed at rest areas throughout the Commonwealth. Preliminary state numbers revealed there were more than 25,000 speed-related crashes in Virginia in 2024.



Virginia officials are hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding with a new public safety campaign.

By the numbers:

In 2024, according to preliminary numbers from officials in Virginia, there were more than 25,000 speed-related crashes in the Commonwealth, resulting in more than 2,000 serious injuries, and sadly, 410 deaths.

What's being done:

As a result of the sobering statistics, officials have now placed 300 bright yellow signs reading "Slow Down, Arrive Alive" at rest areas throughout Virginia. The hope is that the signs will make a difference, in large part by being placed in locations where thousands of drivers stop every day.

What they're saying:

Tuesday evening at a rest area along I-66 in Manassas, most drivers told Fox 5 they’ve noticed plenty of people traveling way too fast out on the roads.

"There’s a lot of people that get hurt out here," said Lenon Taylor, a truck driver with nearly two decades of experience. "Lot of people, they’ll drive by you, cut you off, and it’s a lot of people that need to get better at it."

Whether drivers think the signs alone will work is a different story.

"I don’t think so," Taylor said.

Virginia officials said the signs are part of a broader public safety initiative that includes education, enforcement, and the promotion of responsible driving habits.