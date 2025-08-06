Slight haze Wednesday as wildfire smoke drifts toward edge of DC region

The Brief Haze may be visible in D.C. area Wednesday as wildfire smoke drifts in from Canada. A Code ORANGE air alert in effect for eastern Pennsylvania due to elevated air pollution levels. Cloudy skies, highs near 82 degrees, and a slight chance of afternoon showers.



You may notice a slight haze in the sky on Wednesday across the D.C. area as smoke from Canadian wildfires brushes the region's edge.

Slight haze

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for eastern parts of the state through Wednesday night, citing elevated levels of fine particle pollution from wildfires burning in central Canada, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says hazy conditions may linger into Thursday, although no air quality alerts have been issued for Maryland at this time.

Expect more moisture and cloud cover Wednesday. Temperatures remain below average for early August, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. "We have not hit 90 now for four or five days and we'll keep that streak going today," he said. Wednesday’s highs are expected to hover near 82 degrees.

Beautiful weekend

Humidity will be higher than in recent days, but most of the region should stay dry. A few afternoon showers could pop up later in the day as clouds increase.

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast looks fabulous! Friday through Sunday brings dry skies, plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.