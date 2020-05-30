Six arrested during White House protests, Secret Service says

article

The U.S. Secret Service says it arrested six people during heated police brutality protests overnight in front of the White House.

Officials said in a statement Saturday that some protesters repeatedly attempted to knock down security barriers in front of the president's home, while others threw bricks, bottles and fireworks at officers.

The Secret Service also said Metropolitan Police Dept. officers, as well as U.S. Park Police, were assisting at the scene.

That contradicted a tweet by President Donald Trump that District Mayor Muriel Bowser "wouldn't let D.C. police get involved."

RELATED: Trump warns White House protesters would have been met by 'vicious dogs' if they breached fence

The Secret Service did not elaborate on the nature of the arrests or pending charges.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Saturday that no injuries were reported during the clash between protesters and police.

Advertisement

Police are preparing for another round of protests Saturday.

One is set for this afternoon outside the Department of Justice. A Black Lives Matter "car caravan" will start at 4 p.m. in a Safeway parking lot in Northeast DC.

RELATED STORIES:

National Guard summoned to aid cities amid police clashes

Fox News crew harassed, chased by angry mob while reporting on protests outside White House