Sinkhole repairs continue in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Road closures are still in place in Arlington as crews work to repair a sinkhole .
The sinkhole is along the westbound lanes of Wilson Boulevard. Closures extend between Randolph Street and N. Stuart Street.
Traffic is being redirected along the left-turn eastbound lane. Officials say the repairs may take until Sunday to complete.
The Arlington Department of Environmental Services says the sinkhole extends down approximately 14 feet.
