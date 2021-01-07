Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s book, citing his role in pro-Trump Capitol riot

article

Following the violent pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Simon & Schuster announced it will no longer be moving forward with publishing Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," citing Hawley’s "role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy."

In a statement tweeted by the publishing company, Simon & Schuster said it works to help amplify a "variety of voices and viewpoints," but that the company could no longer "support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Hawley tweeted a response, saying Simon & Schuster’s decision to cut ties with him was "Orwellian."

Hawley claimed that the canceled contract is a violation of his First Amendment rights and stated he would be taking the company to court.