Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s book, citing his role in pro-Trump Capitol riot

By Catherine Park
Capitol Riot
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE - Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., makes a statement after voting in the Judiciary Committee to move the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court out of committee and on to the Senate for a full vote on Oct. 22, 2020 in Washington,

WASHINGTON - Following the violent pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Simon & Schuster announced it will no longer be moving forward with publishing Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," citing Hawley’s "role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy."

In a statement tweeted by the publishing company, Simon & Schuster said it works to help amplify a "variety of voices and viewpoints," but that the company could no longer "support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Hawley tweeted a response, saying Simon & Schuster’s decision to cut ties with him was "Orwellian."

Hawley claimed that the canceled contract is a violation of his First Amendment rights and stated he would be taking the company to court.