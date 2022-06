A 21-year-old Silver Spring man died Monday while on vacation at Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Officials say Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu was helping another man pull his son from a rip current when he was sucked in. His body was found by local authorities around 3:30 a.m. near 54th and 55th Avenue North on Tuesday.