Silver Spring brewery struggling through pandemic says break-in will cost 'thousands'
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Silver Spring brewery says it was already struggling through COVID-19 restrictions when a suspect smashed his way into their facility and stole multiple bottles of alcohol Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Montgomery County mom starved toddler, then put her body in a dumpster, police say
Video that FOX 5 obtained from ownership shows the suspect dressed in a colorful hoodie approach Denizens Brewing’s glass window and hurl an object, smashing it.
The suspect then reportedly jumped behind the bar and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.
READ MORE: Silver Spring's own Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special
Advertisement
Co-owner Julie Verratti told FOX 5 she felt “hurt” and “angry” after the break-in.
She noted that she’s also sympathetic to person, saying “hurt people, hurt people.”
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Verratti’s asking people to make sure they’re supporting local businesses as many restaurants are concerned that the arrival of winter will mean a downturn in patronage.