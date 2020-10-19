Silver Spring brewery struggling through pandemic says break-in will cost 'thousands'

A Silver Spring brewery says it was already struggling through COVID-19 restrictions when a suspect smashed his way into their facility and stole multiple bottles of alcohol Sunday morning.

Video that FOX 5 obtained from ownership shows the suspect dressed in a colorful hoodie approach Denizens Brewing’s glass window and hurl an object, smashing it.

The suspect then reportedly jumped behind the bar and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

Co-owner Julie Verratti told FOX 5 she felt “hurt” and “angry” after the break-in.

She noted that she’s also sympathetic to person, saying “hurt people, hurt people.”

Verratti’s asking people to make sure they’re supporting local businesses as many restaurants are concerned that the arrival of winter will mean a downturn in patronage.

