Montgomery County mom starved toddler, then put her body in a dumpster, police say

A Montgomery County mother is facing first-degree murder charges after she allegedly starved her 15-month-old daughter and then placed her body in a dumpster.

Police began investigating on Wednesday when a friend of the mother told them she’d admitted to the murder.

According to investigators, Kierra Tolson, 23, of November Circle in Silver Spring admitted that she’d starved the toddler – Blair Niel – for nearly a month.

After the child died, Tolson told police she placed her body in a pillow case and trash bags, and then tossed her into a dumpster at her apartment complex.

While searching Tolson’s apartment, police say they found evidence confirming her admission.

Niel’s father told police the last time he’d seen her was April 17.

The child’s body has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Montgomery County police at (240) 773-5070.

