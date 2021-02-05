Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Montgomery County man with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued in Montgomery County for an elderly man with dementia.

Officers say 76-year-old Hanxiang Si from the Boyds area was last seen at the Germantown Walmart located on Frederick Road at approximately 10:30 pm on Thursday, February 4.

Hanxiang Si (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Si is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black and gray hair, brown eyes and is driving a black, 2013 Honda CR-V with Maryland tags: 3BE0780.

Anyone with information regarding Hanxiang Si's whereabouts is asked to call 911.