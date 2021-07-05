Sidewalks outside White House open after more than a year

Summer brings many tourists to Washington and the White House grounds are opening back up just in time.

The section of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House is often home to peaceful protests, families, and tourists visiting the president's home, and locals playing street hockey or going for a run. But for more than a year, the area has been blocked off.

Last June, the Trump administration installed barriers outside Lafayette Park in response to the protests after the murder of George Floyd.

Now, the White House is completely open. Visitors to Washington DC can finally walk right up to the White House gate to take in one of the district's most important landmarks, and it didn't take long for things to get back in full swing.

According to a statement released by the Secret Service Sunday, Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th has been reopened to bicycle and foot traffic and plenty of people have already flocked to the area.

"It’s beautiful," one mom who was visiting the area told FOX 5. "We came by yesterday, we took the bikes and ran around the mall and came here and it was all shut down. So, anyway, we decided to come back today and get a picture in front of the White House."

Although some were still expecting to see more people and activity in the area.

"A bit different here. Buckingham Palace is similar but it's a lot busier," a woman visiting from Britain said. "So when you go see the Queen in England, it's busier than this."

Advertisement

Things are wide open for now, but it won't last long. Yesterday, in the same statement by the Secret Service spokesperson announcing the reopening, they said the area will close once again later this summer for a National Park Service paving project.