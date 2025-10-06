Government shutdown drags into second week with no deal in sight

The Brief The government shutdown enters week two with no deal in sight. Democrats and Republicans remain divided over spending and policy demands. The Smithsonian will stay open through Oct. 11, then close if funding runs out.



The federal government shutdown entered its second week on Monday with lawmakers still at an impasse and no resolution in sight.

Progress stalled

The Senate is expected to vote again Monday on the same funding plan that failed to pass last week.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says Democrats are holding out for protections tied to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, along with assurances that President Trump won’t pull funding from federal agencies after their budgets are approved.

Republicans want a straight spending bill with no add-ons. Even that would be a short-term fix that would only keep the government open through mid-November.

Museums stay open for now

House Speaker Mike Johnson has canceled votes for the week and sent representatives home, signaling they won’t be available to negotiate.

Administration officials said Sunday that if President Trump believes there’s a stalemate, federal worker firings could begin, a move that has not happened in previous shutdowns.

Meanwhile, the Smithsonian museums say they have enough funding to stay open through Oct. 11. After that, they’ll close to the public.

