Does the government shutdown affect child support?
WASHINGTON - As the federal shutdown continues, many workers are left wondering how it could impact their finances, including child support obligations.
Child support payments still required
Child support agencies across the Washington, D.C. region say payments do not automatically stop during a government shutdown.
Maryland’s Department of Human Services says child support orders remain in effect unless formally modified, even if someone loses their job.
Virginia’s Department of Social Services echoes that message, noting payments are still due under existing court orders, regardless of employment status.
D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General also confirms that parents remain responsible for the full amount of court-ordered support.
Agencies offer assistance
Officials in all three jurisdictions urge anyone facing financial hardship, shutdown related or otherwise, to contact their local child support office for assistance.
Congress is expected to vote Friday on a deal to reopen the government, but a bipartisan agreement still appears out of reach.
Here are resources that can help:
Maryland Child Support Administration
Virginia Child Support Administration
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Child Support Administration, Virginia Child Support Administration and DC Child Support Services.