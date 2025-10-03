Does the government shutdown affect child support?

The Brief Child support payments remain due during the shutdown. Job loss does not automatically change court-ordered obligations. Agencies urge parents to seek help if facing financial hardship.



As the federal shutdown continues, many workers are left wondering how it could impact their finances, including child support obligations.

Child support payments still required

Child support agencies across the Washington, D.C. region say payments do not automatically stop during a government shutdown.

Maryland’s Department of Human Services says child support orders remain in effect unless formally modified, even if someone loses their job.

Virginia’s Department of Social Services echoes that message, noting payments are still due under existing court orders, regardless of employment status.

D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General also confirms that parents remain responsible for the full amount of court-ordered support.

Agencies offer assistance

Officials in all three jurisdictions urge anyone facing financial hardship, shutdown related or otherwise, to contact their local child support office for assistance.

Congress is expected to vote Friday on a deal to reopen the government, but a bipartisan agreement still appears out of reach.

Here are resources that can help:

Maryland Child Support Administration

Virginia Child Support Administration

DC Child Support Services