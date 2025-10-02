Could government shutdown impact travel plans in DC region?

The Brief Flights at Reagan National remain on time, but concerns are rising. TSA agents and air traffic controllers are working without pay. Over 11,000 transportation employees have been furloughed nationwide.



So far, flights are running on time at Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport, and travelers haven’t seen major disruptions. But concerns are growing as the government shutdown continues.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says passengers are keeping a close eye on developments.

Flights still running

The worry stems from what happened during the last, and longest, shutdown, which ended in 2019. Back then, flight delays intensified as TSA agents called out sick, unable to manage the financial burden.

Shutdown strains staffing

This year’s shutdown comes at a critical moment. The FAA is working to modernize its aging systems while grappling with staffing shortages and safety concerns following January’s deadly mid-air collision over the Potomac.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says more than 11,000 employees have been furloughed. While facility security inspections will continue, TSA agents and 13,294 air traffic controllers are still working without pay. The union representing controllers recently said the situation is especially difficult, given the high-stress nature of the job. More than 2,000 support staff have also been furloughed.

Multiple unions tied to air travel are urging Congress to end the shutdown immediately.