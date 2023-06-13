Show of support for DC firefighters charged after fight caught on video

A show of support for two D.C. firefighters who turned themselves in Tuesday and were charged after they were allegedly involved in an April street brawl that was caught on video.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh was in southwest D.C. where union members lined the sidewalk outside the district police station.

According to Umeh, the men identified as Reden Ecleo and Sean Sinon, both face assault charges.

This all stems from a wild fight the night of April 25th along the unit block of Florida Avenue northwest.

A video of the fight that was posted on Twitter showed multiple firefighters punching and kicking a man as another tackled him to the ground.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Charles Simpkins II.

In a police report, officials claim Limpkins was acting aggressively toward a firefighter out on a 911 call when the fight began.

According to the report, the 43-year-old punched the firefighter in the face, starting the fight. Simpkins was arrested but charges were later dropped.

The six emergency personnel involved in the fight were placed on administrative leave.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, released the following statement:

"The D.C. Fire and EMS Department has been informed about charges filed against two of our members in relation to an incident that occurred on April 25. As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, the members in question were placed on administrative duties, and they will continue in that status until the legal proceedings are concluded."