2 DC firefighters expected to be charged after fight caught on camera

At least two D.C. firefighters — allegedly involved in a brawl — are expected to be charged with simple assault Tuesday, sources told FOX 5.

The men are expected to turn themselves in to police Tuesday morning. FOX 5 initially shared a video of the fight back in April.

The incident, according to D.C. police who responded to the scene that night, happened along Florida Avenue Northwest. A police report stated the altercation started after a suspect punched a firefighter.

At the time, D.C. Fire and EMS placed six members on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.