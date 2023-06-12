Expand / Collapse search

2 DC firefighters expected to be charged after fight caught on camera

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
D.C. Fire and EMS
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - At least two D.C. firefighters — allegedly involved in a brawl — are expected to be charged with simple assault Tuesday, sources told FOX 5. 

The men are expected to turn themselves in to police Tuesday morning. FOX 5 initially shared a video of the fight back in April. 

Man arrested after video shows brawl involving firefighters; DC Fire investigating
Man arrested after video shows brawl involving firefighters; DC Fire investigating

A man has been arrested after a video surfaced of a brawl in northwest DC involving several firefighters.

The incident, according to D.C. police who responded to the scene that night, happened along Florida Avenue Northwest. A police report stated the altercation started after a suspect punched a firefighter. 

DC Fire tells Fox 5 they are investigating after video was posted to social media

At the time, D.C. Fire and EMS placed six members on administrative leave. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 