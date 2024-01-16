Shovels and salt flying off shelves amid snowstorm frenzy

With snow on the ground, the shovels are coming out. That is, if you can find them.

"I always had a shovel," Lily Ofosu said Tuesday inside a Home Depot in Bethesda. "I don’t know where my shovel is. For the past two years, I have not had to use it."

Apparently, Ofosu isn’t the only one. Area stores like Home Depot have been especially busy this week, even more so than during snowstorms of the past.

"The last couple winters we’ve had have been really mild, so we’re seeing a lot more traffic in here, and that’s a good thing for us," explained Assistant Store Manager Richard Blotzke. "We’re always ready for more customers. We have the product here."

Well, they mostly have the product. Within about 25 minutes of FOX 5’s arrival at the store, an entire pallet of salt had been purchased by customers, one bag at a time.

Shopper Pamela Sofola said she thought she had salt at home – until she didn’t.

"I usually keep something in the house but the thing is solid, it’s a block," she explained, describing the now-past-it’s-prime salt she can no longer use. "It’s been sitting there too long."

And Ofosu said she came in looking for a big snow shovel but had to settle for a smaller one instead.

"This will do the job," she added on her way out.

Nevertheless, Blotzke has been sending customers home happy, recommending a wide range of products to combat this snowstorm – or the next.

"Typically, if you’re prepared for this kind of stuff," he said, "you’re gonna be in a lot better shape."