Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead at senior living facility

The Brief An officer-involved shooting at a senior living facility in Prince William County left one man dead and a woman suffering gun injuries. The suspect is described as a 26-year-old man, the woman injured is believed to be his grandmother.



A man was shot and killed at a senior living facility in Prince William County.

What we know:

Police responded to the area of the 12100 block of Clipper Drive around 10 a.m., to the report of a man in distress who wanted to kill himself and was armed with a knife.

According to police, they entered an apartment and the suspect confronted them. He lunged at them, and police fired shots.

Police say the suspect also went after a woman, who appears to be his grandmother, in the back of the apartment. They fired again.

The suspect was pronounced dead. The senior who lived there had no stab wounds but had a gunshot wound. According to officers, the shooting occurred at the Westminster at Lake Ridge senior living home on Saturday morning.

The suspect is identified as a 26-year-old man.

What we don't know:

The suspect and victim involved have not been identified at this time.

