Shots fired near DC Convention Center in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the D.C. Convention Center.

Police arrived at an intersection at 7th and North Street Northwest after receiving a call around 11:47 a.m. Saturday morning for the sound of gunshots near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

According to police, this incident has been classified as endangerment with a firearm.

No injuries have been reported at this time. No word of the number of suspects involved in this incident.