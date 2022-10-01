Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired.

According to police, a preliminary review of video from the incident revealed that a man accidentally shot a gun in the mall's food court.

No one was injured by the accidental discharge.

According to Arundel Mills security, the mall was placed under a lockdown after the incident.

The mall has since reopened and normal operations have resumed.

Police did not indicate if the man was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.