Shots fired during possible robbery attempt at school bus stop in Prince George’s Co.: police

Authorities are investigating after gunshots rang out at a school bus stop in Prince George’s County during a possible robbery attempt.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at a bus stop in the 15900 block of Livingston Road in Accokeek.

Police say no one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported. It is unclear if any students were present when the shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.